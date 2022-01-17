Ashington neighbours fined for failing to clean up eyesore gardens

The private properties, all in Chestnut Street, Ashington, had a build-up of waste including mattresses, furniture and other household waste in bags, creating an eyesore for neighbours and presenting a health hazard by attracting vermin.

Following a number of complaints, Northumberland County Council’s Public Protection Environmental Enforcement team visited the properties and despite attempts to have the waste removed through the issue of legal warnings the waste remained.

On Thursday, November 18, 2021, Ryan Dean, 26, of Chestnut Street, Ashington, appeared before North Tyneside Magistrates and pleaded guilty to a breach of a Community Protection Notice.

Some of the rubbish left in a garden in Chestnut Street, Ashington.

He was ordered to pay a fine of £108, costs of £250 and a victim surcharge of £34.

On Friday, December 17, 2021, David Shaw, 47, of Chestnut Street, and Robert Campbell, 46, of Chestnut Street, appeared before Newcastle Magistrates, pleading guilty to a breach of a Community Protection Notice.

Both were each fined £440, costs of £233 and a victim surcharge of £44.

Dean received a lower fine as he had eventually cleared the waste from his address prior to attending court.

Both Shaw and Campbell have been ordered by the court to clear the waste at their addresses within 28 days.

Cllr Colin Horncastle, cabinet member for community services, said: “These successful prosecutions show that homeowners and tenants will not get away with flouting the law.

“Despite the best efforts of council officers, using reason and legal warnings, the waste remained.

"This ultimately landed the residents in court and with hefty fines to pay.

"It would have been far easier for them to keep their gardens rubbish free in the first place.”

Cllr Mark Purvis, chair of Ashington Town Council, added: “Residents should be able to enjoy their homes and gardens, and not have to live with large accumulations of waste from neighbouring properties.

"These are not only an eyesore but could be a risk to public health.