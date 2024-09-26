Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ashington dad has a business plan formed, a double-front shop secured and materials at the ready, to begin to transform a shop into a new escape room.

David Steel is a self-employed landscaper who wanted to have some fun getting back into working indoors over autumn and winter and was met with a positive reaction to his idea of an escape room in Ashington.

He plans to create two escape rooms with a horror and criminal theme, as well as a sensory room to cater to people with disabilities such as autism.

David said: "My son has ADHD and autism, that's why I went self-employed, to look after him and to make sure that obviously he was getting the best part of life and that I was always there for him. He loves sensory stuff, which is why I wanted the sensory bit and we like escape rooms to keep things busy.”

A new escape room is planned in Ashington.

Other nearby escape rooms require travelling to Newcastle and Morpeth but David is confident his will be completely different with the addition of a sensory room and a small cafe, which he described as being a missed opportunity on the market.

Amongst the different room may potentially be a smash room as well, depending on space and how quiet it could be so it doesn’t disrupt other rooms.

“It is a good little town and it hasn't got anything like that there so I think it'll be good,” David added.

As well as having a disability inclusive side to the business, David also hopes to be able to offer a cheaper price than most escape rooms

David explained: "Escape rooms are quite expensive and people were saying that it's a one off occasion, like a birthday. But, if I can make it cheaper enough and can change the theme a couple of times, that means that people might want to come back, a bit like airbox. Hopefully people come back and interact as a family.”

The rooms will be brought to life by David’s own designs and creations he was worked non-stop to make.

"There's a lot of work to do, but I am hoping to be open for Halloween.

"I’m just really looking forward to it, to getting the keys and getting it up and running. Hopefully it does work!”