Ashington man plans to open ESCAPE room in time for Halloween

By Lauren Coulson
Published 26th Sep 2024, 12:06 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2024, 12:47 BST
Ashington dad has a business plan formed, a double-front shop secured and materials at the ready, to begin to transform a shop into a new escape room.

David Steel is a self-employed landscaper who wanted to have some fun getting back into working indoors over autumn and winter and was met with a positive reaction to his idea of an escape room in Ashington.

He plans to create two escape rooms with a horror and criminal theme, as well as a sensory room to cater to people with disabilities such as autism.

David said: "My son has ADHD and autism, that's why I went self-employed, to look after him and to make sure that obviously he was getting the best part of life and that I was always there for him. He loves sensory stuff, which is why I wanted the sensory bit and we like escape rooms to keep things busy.”

A new escape room is planned in Ashington.A new escape room is planned in Ashington.
Other nearby escape rooms require travelling to Newcastle and Morpeth but David is confident his will be completely different with the addition of a sensory room and a small cafe, which he described as being a missed opportunity on the market.

Amongst the different room may potentially be a smash room as well, depending on space and how quiet it could be so it doesn’t disrupt other rooms.

“It is a good little town and it hasn't got anything like that there so I think it'll be good,” David added.

As well as having a disability inclusive side to the business, David also hopes to be able to offer a cheaper price than most escape rooms

David explained: "Escape rooms are quite expensive and people were saying that it's a one off occasion, like a birthday. But, if I can make it cheaper enough and can change the theme a couple of times, that means that people might want to come back, a bit like airbox. Hopefully people come back and interact as a family.”

The rooms will be brought to life by David’s own designs and creations he was worked non-stop to make.

"There's a lot of work to do, but I am hoping to be open for Halloween.

"I’m just really looking forward to it, to getting the keys and getting it up and running. Hopefully it does work!”

