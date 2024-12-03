Ashington man lights up his car for Christmas to spread cheer around Northumberland
Jack Auld works at car dealership Blackshaws in Alnwick and has taken to decorating his own car in extreme festive style, setting the vehicle up in Ashington and Morpeth for people to see and take pictures.
Jack said: “I did it purely for a bit of fun to make people smile – everybody is down about the cost of living and with Christmas around the corner I just thought, why not?
“I parked up outside the bus station in Ashington on Saturday night and was flooded with people stopping to take pics and Morpeth was an even better response!
"I must have had around 100 people stopping to take pictures, some wanted to shake my hand to say thank you that’s awesome it’s made my day.
“It took me a while to complete the effect, however it was worth it.”