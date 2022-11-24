Grant Brotherton, 40, has snapped up the 5781 sq ft Oasis gym and Clipjoint hairdressers building in Woodhorn Road for £250,000.

He now has an impressive property portfolio worth around £6million, but has overcome a life of adversity to get to where he is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has battled drug and alcohol addiction, and even attempted suicide, but says the gym’s previous owner – Kevin Crick – is largely responsible for helping him become the successful businessman he is today.

Previous Oasis gym owner Kevin Crick, Grant Brotherton and Martin Wardle.

Mr Brotherton used to do boxing at the Oasis gym, and Mr Crick spotted potential in him when he was just 15.

He said: “My adversity in life has been matched with the tenacity to get back up, no matter how many times you are knocked down – just like in the boxing ring, as my coach taught me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I recall a time when my family could not afford my £30 a week boxing academy fees and Mr Crick offered my dad a job and also gave me weekend work. A gym member also gave me £100 to buy myself the kit I needed.

“Their help allowed my family to send me to the International Boxing Academy and I went on to captain England and received 10 England vests along with two national schoolboy titles, as well as turning professional in mixed martial arts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Without those kind gestures, I would not be the man I am today, and I am so gratified to now be buying the gym building from the very man who helped me become a better person.

"Mr Crick was very influential in my life and buying the Oasis building is a dream come true for me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Brotherton has spent decades buying and selling properties in Ashington and has high hopes for the gym. He plans to kit it out with new state-of-the-art equipment, including ice baths and a boxing ring.

Children’s fitness classes are also set to be launched.

Advertisement Hide Ad