His legal team has revealed that the Cypriot attorney general has filed an appeal and now faces a further legal fight.

Michael Polak of Justice Abroad stated: “We are obviously very disappointed with the Attorney General’s decision to appeal today which gets in the way of David getting on with his life.

"He has spent 19 months in prison and faced legal proceedings over that period that would be difficult for anyone, but especially for someone of his age.

Janice and David Hunter, who had been together for 56 years. (Photo: family picture)

“This is a very sad matter; however it is difficult to see how the continued pursuit of David assists anyone.

“We will continue to fight for David before the Appeal Court of Cyprus as we have done throughout the lengthy mission to free David.

“David would like to thank everyone from Cyprus, the United Kingdom, and around the world who have shown such strong support during his trial and since his release.”

The retired miner, 76, faced trial after the death of his wife, Janice Hunter, who was suffering from blood cancer.

Last month he was found not guilty of premeditated murder, a charge which carries a mandatory life sentence, but convicted of manslaughter.

A Paphos court agreed with the defence position that this was not a case of premeditated murder as David had acted spontaneously to end the life of his wife of over 50 years, upon her begging him to do so because of the pain she was under and that his action was motivated by love for his wife.

He was given a two-year sentence for the manslaughter conviction which resulted in his immediate release due to the 19 months he had already spent in prison.

The fact that the case will now be taken to appeal means that funds are needed to fight for David.