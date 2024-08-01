Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ashington Hays Travel have raised enough money to purchase crucial life-changing equipment for a one-year-old blind boy.

Hunter Leon Taylor, 21 months, from Bedlington, was born with Optic Nerve Hypoplasia, leaving him completely blind.

Lucy Dunning from Ashington Hays Travel knows Hunter’s family and was passionate about doing something to help.

She rounded up her colleagues and local community and organised a fundraising coach trip to Edinburgh last November. The enjoyed a raffle, bingo and quiz and raised over £2,200.

Matt Taylor, Lucy Dunning, Hunter Taylor, and Natasha Sweeney.

By continuing to fundraise, the team raised the full £4,458 to purchase Hunter’s MyEye Pro – a voice-activated device that attaches to Hunter’s glasses and has features including reading aloud text from books and screens, and recognising faces.

Lucy said: "I have known Hunter’s family all my life, and when they found out about Hunter’s condition it was a difficult time for the whole family.

"When we started discussing our charity coach trip at work, I thought raising money to help towards Hunter’s MyEye Pro would be fantastic and everyone in our Hays Travel Ashington branch agreed.

“I am beyond proud of every single person who helped and contributed. We raised £4,458 and purchased Hunter’s MyEye Pro which will help Hunter all his life. We wish Hunter and his family a lifetime of happiness.”

Hunter’s mum, Natasha Sweeney, said: "The day we found out that Hunter was completely blind was devastating and we felt our hearts would never be the same again.

"Watching Hunter grow up, he has a lot of delays but is learning things in his own time and we couldn't be any prouder parents. Hunter is unique, amazing, and a true inspiration.

“Lucy reached out to us and asked if she could arrange a fundraiser through Hays Travel to help raise money to get him something to support him through his life.

"We will never be able to put into words how grateful we are. All the money raised bought Hunter his MyEye Pro, which will play a huge role in his day-to-day life.”

Each Hays Travel branch has a £500 budget to use for fundraising. £200 is for charities supporting young people’s mental health and £300 is for a charity of the branch’s choice.

This year, Hays Travel’s Local Community Partnership initiative has donated over £142,642 to charity.