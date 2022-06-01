Ashington Day Centre volunteer coordinator Diane Elsdon.

Fish and chips will be served at the members only event taking place on Thursday, June 2 at the Ashington Day Centre.

Games of bingo will take place and a singer will also perform as part of the planned entertainment.

Purple and silver Platinum Jubilee themed gift bags will be handed out as a thank you to volunteers, and to clients as commemorative gifts to mark the event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first ever national Thank You Day was held last year for people to thank those in their community – and is returning for a second year on Sunday, June 5, to coincide with the Platinum Jubilee.

Organiser Diane Elsdon said: “Our small team of five volunteers, who earn no salary, took over the running of the centre from the Royal Voluntary Service in 2018 to provide a social service for anyone over 60.

“The Platinum Jubilee weekend provides the perfect opportunity for us to thank the volunteers who make the service possible.”

Thank You Day is a chance to get together with neighbours, friends and families to celebrate what makes our communities great and to say thank you to those who have made a real difference to our lives.

The day is being backed nationally by celebrities including Gareth Southgate, Gary Lineker and Alan Titchmarsh plus groups including the NHS, the FA, National Lottery Community Fund, the Royal Voluntary Service, and the Church of England.

Organisers have called for people to get together to show their appreciation of both the Queen and each other – and to get together with neighbours to share a Big Jubilee Lunch.

Brendan Cox said: “The past couple of years have been testing for all of us but with The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations there’s never been a better excuse for great big party, to say thank you to everyone who has helped us through.

“We’re getting together as friends, families, neighbours and communities, to raise a glass to The Queen for 70 years outstanding service and say a great big thank you to each other as well.”