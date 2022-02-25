Ashington firm marks expansion to cope with increased demand

Wansbeck MP Ian Lavery and Clare McCabe, (green top) North East Chamber of Commerce relationship manager, with the team at I-Glo.

I-Glo, a North East England Chamber of Commerce member, undertakes all the research, design and manufacture of its range of products at its Ashington base on Sovereign Business Park.

It produces safety products for the commercial and public sectors and, in particular, helps the visually impaired become independent within the built environment.

Wansbeck MP Ian Lavery visited the company last week to see the new facilities and the range of innovative, sustainable products manufactured on site.

Wansbeck MP Ian Lavery and David Wagstaff, I-Glo director, with one of their products to help the visually impaired.

He said: “It was a pleasure to visit the I-Glo factory to meet with their impressive team and range of innovate products that they have to offer.

“The strides the company have made since my last visit a few years ago have been massive and it is clear that this company has a big future ahead.

"I look forward to working alongside and supporting them into the future as an outstanding example of a local independent business in my constituency.”

The company produces everything from cycle-lane markers to tactile products to make sure railway platform edges are safe to use for everyone.

Brenda Hackett, national sales manager of I-Glo, said: “We are delighted to have expanded into our new fully-automated factory which enables us to meet the increasing demand for our portfolio of pedestrian and cycling safety products.

"There are potential hazards for people all around us in our working and personal lives, so we are so pleased our products are helping to create an inclusive environment.”

Established in 2016, the business now employs six staff and has clients in a wide range of sectors including the public sector, education, and local NHS.

It supplies anti-slip materials, glow in the dark wayfinding markers and textured products to highlight where there may be dangers.

Clare McCabe, chamber relationship manager, said: “I-Glo is a tremendous North East success story.

"The innovations developed by the company are ground-breaking and it is fantastic that they have been created and brought to market in our region.”