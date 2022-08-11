Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The England World Cup winning legend, who went on to manage the Republic of Ireland, passed away in July 2020, aged 85.

A club spokesperson said: “As a tribute to Jack – who was an Ashington hero - we will be releasing a new away kit that will honour one of his greatest periods in football.

"It’s just over two years since Jack’s funeral cortege passed through the town as thousands lined the streets in homage to one of our own.

Jack Charlton as Republic of Ireland manager during a World Cup '94 match in the USA (Photo: Simon Bruty/Allsport)

"We are delighted to present a tribute to Jack with our away shirt in honour of his special time as manager of the Republic of Ireland.

"Jack was an Ashington lad who achieved so much at home and abroad – and we want to thank him for that.”

Charlton spent his whole playing career with Leeds United, helping them to league and cup success, before going on to manage Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday and Newcastle United.

Ashington chairman Brian Shotton said: “It was our manager Ian Skinner who takes the credit for this. Ian has family connections with the Charlton family and he thought it would be a nice tribute for us to do something.

Ashington's new away kit.

"Obviously we held the Jack Charlton Memorial Cup at Woodhorn Lane a couple of weeks ago and Ian (Skinner) came up with the idea of a tribute shirt. He floated it about between Gav Perry and myself and it’s a nice touch.”

He continued: “Jack had a lot of football achievements in England as a player – most notably winning the World Cup in 1966 – as well as a manager but I think a lot of people will remember his time fondly at Ireland. Everyone could only admire how he inspired the Republic of Ireland.”

He went on: “I also think the tribute shirt will broaden our horizons across the water and may form that little bit of a link between Ashington and some of the Irish people who enjoyed their time at Woodhorn Lane a couple of weeks ago.”

Jack Charlton’s son Peter said: “The whole of the family are over the moon – and what a tribute - but there again nothing that the people of Ashington does surprises us.

"It is fantastic the amount of love that people have shown and how fondly they thought of our dad which is touching.

"Ashington are a great football club and for them to think about changing their strip shows respect. It also brings Ireland and Ashington closer together to make a little bond.

"My dad respected Ashington and knew where his roots were - and he always called Ashington his home even after he moved away.”

Ashington have predominantly got a glut of home fixtures at the start of the season and as a result Mr Shotton added that the team will probably wear the new kit for first time by the end of this month.

The club added that they will make a donation to Jack’s charities from each shirt sold.