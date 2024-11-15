Ashington family tackle winter fuel cuts by helping those in need
Ashington cousins Jag Singh Ladhar and Mani Kahlon, owners of Fry Fare and Ashington Convenience Premier, have partneredto give back to their home town by providing free blankets.
Earlier this year, Rachel Reeves announced that from this winter, millions of households will no longer be entitled to the Winter Fuel Payment unless they receive Pension Credit or certain other means-tested benefits. The controversial decision was met with backlash and individuals and organisation across the UK are finding ways to help those missing out on support.
Jag, who was born and raised in Ashington, said: “As soon as the prime minister announced that they were going to cut winter fuel payments, I knew I should do something.
"I give out free chips to NHS staff and free kids meals, just little things like that to give back to customers and give back to the community.”
Jag and Mani are encouraging anyone who requires or knows of someone who requires blankets to inbox them on their Facebook pages at Fry Fare or Ashington Convenience Premier and they will personally delivery them, free of charge.
Anyone who is struggling to heat their home or is homeless will be helped and the pair are contacting organisations and businesses to supply blankets to.
Jag added: “We want to help our locals first in Ashington, and then whatever we have spare we can go that further and try and do the whole of Northumberland.”
