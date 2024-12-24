Ashington family business is helping those in need on Christmas Day

By Lauren Coulson
Published 24th Dec 2024, 12:09 GMT
Ashington family-run business is serving free slices of pizza to help those in need and emergency service workers on Christmas Day.

Jag Singh Ladar, owner of Fry Fare Fish and Chips in Ashington, will be opening the shop from 12pm until 1pm on Christmas day to serve free pizza slices with help from his family to anyone who may be struggling to put food on the table or going through a difficult time.

They are also extending offer to all Blue Light Card holders who are working on Christmas Day.

Jag, who earlier this year gave blankets to those in need after the announced Winter Fuel Payment cuts, said: “At Fry Fare, we believe in the power of helping others, especially during this time of year. This Christmas, we want to offer as much support as we can,

"Christmas is not always merry for some people and it’s the season to spread kindness, so I thought I’d do something again for my local town.”

