Ashington Cricket Club says farewell to 'friendly face' who has pulled pints for 26 years

Heather Lane has announced her retirement after pulling pints for 26 years as barmaid at Ashington Cricket Club.
By Brian Bennett
Published 13th Sep 2023, 15:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 15:50 BST
Club chairman Steve Storey said: “Heather has been part of the cricket club family for 26 years. She is loved by our players and members and is the warm, friendly helpful face of the club for visitors.”

He added: “We hope she enjoys her deserved retirement but she will always have a special place here at the club. We will miss her!”