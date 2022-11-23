Proceeds from two outdoor film screenings will be donated to Wansbeck Christmas Campaign and Wansbeck Valley Food Bank.

After a poll by organisers, the first movie shown will be Home Alone on Friday, December 9, and Elf will be shown on Saturday, December 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A visit from Santa, food stalls, a raffle and a tombola have also been organised for the events, which will be held at Ashington JW Rugby Football Club.

The screenings have been organised by Ashington resident Michelle Henderson and her husband Kelvin.

Michelle, 35, said: “When our kids were talking about what they wanted for Christmas, my heart just went out to the children that possibly would wake up to nothing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has been nice for everybody in the community because they know that it is for a good cause.

“Everybody has been so helpful, even for donations for the raffle and the tombola.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michelle and her husband Kelvin have been organising the festive film screenings.

“We don't have much like that around where we are, so it is nice to have something local knowing that what you are doing is helping your local community as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michelle says her family have been very involved with organising the event, as has Garry Newman from the rugby club.

She added: “We have tried to stay local and got in touch with local businesses who have helped.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have spoken to both of the charities as well and they have been really supportive.

How can I attend the festive outdoor cinema screenings?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The gates open for the Home Alone screening at 5pm on Friday, December 9, with the film starting at 6.30pm.

Elf will be shown the next day, with the gates opening at 2.30pm ahead of a 4pm start for the movie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets cost £7 plus a booking fee, and are available to purchase online eventbrite.co.uk.

Despite a capacity of 450 people per night, Michelle says that more than half the tickets have been sold already.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the events are outdoors they are weather-dependent, but should still go ahead if there are light showers.