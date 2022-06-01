Michael Brodie, Chief Executive of the NHS Business Services Authority (NHSBSA), has been awarded a CBE for services to health.

Michael Brodie, Chief Executive of the NHS Business Services Authority (NHSBSA), has been awarded a CBE for services to health, particularly during the pandemic, in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

During the national fight against coronavirus, Ashington-born and based Michael continued to lead NHSBSA while also becoming Interim Chief Executive at the then Public Health England (PHE), following the announcement of its pending abolition in August 2020.

Both the NHSBSA and PHE played pivotal roles in the pandemic, with the NHSBSA standing up around 50 new services to support the national effort and PHE leading on public safety and many aspects of the national response.

He returned to the NHSBSA full time in October 2021 after overseeing the successful transition of PHE into the UK Health Security Agency and Office for Health Improvement and Disparities.

Michael said: “I am honoured to accept this award, and I do so on behalf of two amazing organisations and the people who served in them, that have done such crucial work during the most difficult period in recent times for public health.

“What we’ve experienced during the pandemic has been truly heartbreaking.

"The loss of life, the health and care system challenged like never before, and the uncertainty around when it would end.

"I’m passionate about the NHS – I believe it’s our nation’s greatest institution and, like many, wanted to do all I could to support our frontline colleagues.

“Everyone stepped up to help because it was the right thing to do and I’m incredibly proud of what’s been achieved during this time and of all of my colleagues who gave all of themselves to the response.”

Michael became Chief Executive in September 2019 after previously being the Finance and Commercial Director for PHE and before that has held senior leadership roles in the NHS, local government and the police service.