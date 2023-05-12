The charity, based in Hirst Park, provided hot meals and soup, facilities for washing clothes, and access to a wet room for showering to the warm hub’s visitors over the winter, most of whom live in the surrounding area.

It also offered basic goods from its food pantry to those most in need.

Andrew Wisbach, operations manager at Full Circle Food, said: “The last few months have been tough for a lot of people as the cost of living crisis starts to make a real impact and we wanted to provide a space that gave the most vulnerable members of our community somewhere safe and warm to spend some time.

Andrew Wisbach (left) of Full Circle Food with Stephen Burt and Natalie Mortimer of Newcastle Building Society.

“The extra support we have been able to provide has been very well received, especially by local people who have told us that they would not have known where else to go.

“As well as meeting immediate needs, creating new community links has helped support more people into further projects to tackle wider issues through expert partners.”

Around 50 people used the service regularly, with a further 50 people using it irregularly.

This is on top of the charity’s regular work running a sensory garden, growing food in a community garden, and running classes teaching people to cook healthy food on a budget.

The group also spreads awareness of how to grow your own food at home and how to reduce the amount of food waste you create.

The warm hub was operated using a £3,000 grant from the Newcastle Building Society Community Fund.

Andrew said: “Newcastle Building Society’s support could not have come at a better time, and with a lot of different spending priorities to cover, it has enabled us to do much more than would otherwise have been possible.”