Ashington care home residents visited by firefighters to collect thank you gift of sweet treats

Firefighters have visited care home residents in Ashington to collect a basket of tasty treats as a thank you for their work.

By Craig Buchan
Published 9th May 2023, 13:40 BST- 1 min read

Woodhorn Park care home invited the emergency crews along so that they could thank them for their service on International Firefighters Day.

Emma Saunders, general manager at the home, said: “Our local firefighters put their lives on the line every day to save our lives, loved ones, and homes, and even our forests, cities, and towns, so we wanted to take the opportunity to let them know just how much we appreciate all that they do for us.

“We think they are truly wonderful human beings.

Firefighters receive the basket of goodies.
Firefighters receive the basket of goodies.
“We also like to pay tribute to Stan, one of our residents who served the local community all his life.”

Woodhorn Park provides residential care, residential dementia care and respite care and is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers.

Care home staff and residents with the firefighters.
Care home staff and residents with the firefighters.
One of the care home's residents was formerly a firefighter.
One of the care home's residents was formerly a firefighter.
Related topics:Ashington