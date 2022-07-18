Residents at Station Court Care Home, along with their relatives and staff, learned the history behind the celebration, watched parades and firework shows in France and sampled French food.

Residents also enjoyed glasses of red wine while listening to music and taking part in a themed quiz.

Carly, activities coordinator at Station Court care home, said: “This has been a huge amount of fun, and sparked a lot of memories for residents to talk about their holidays to France.”

A resident at Station Court Care Home sips wine and waves the French flag.

Bastille Day commemorates the Storming of the Bastille on July 14 1789, and the unity of the French at the Fête de la Fédération on July 14, 1790.

Station Court Care Home provides a range of residential and dementia care services for 64 residents, from respite care to long-term stays.

It is run by Barchester Healthcare, which runs more than 250 care homes across the UK.