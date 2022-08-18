Ashington care home celebrates 101st birthday of resident Jen Bell
Staff at a care home in Ashington have been celebrating a resident’s 101st birthday.
Jen Bell was joined by family and friends for a special garden party in the garden of Station Court, which involved singing and dancing to live entertainment by swing vocalist Michael Stevens.
A toast was also made to Jen’s milestone birthday, and everyone tucked into a birthday cake.
Jen is one of 15,120 centenarians in the UK, and her daughter-in-law ??? said she was grateful to the care home staff for hosting the party.
Most Popular
-
1
Berwick man to star in new TV advert
-
2
Northumberland Mountain Rescue Team locate the body of a man believed to be a missing walker
-
3
New planning report reveals plans for major redevelopment project in Blyth
-
4
Northumberland council officer set for six-figure payout
-
5
Sea fret - a look at the foggy phenomenon which spoils sunny days in Northumberland
She told the News Post Leader: “It was a truly special afternoon, and it was wonderful to have the family and Jen’s friends celebrating together, having a good sing and dance.
“I can’t thank the staff enough for all they have done.”
Mandy Hurst, regional director of Station Court Care Home, said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable lady as she reaches this amazing milestone.”
The home, which provides residential and dementia care for 64 residents, is run by Barchester Healthcare, an independent care provider which operates more than 250 care homes across the UK, along with seven registered hospitals.
Barchester’s care services range from from respite care to long-term stays.