Jen Bell was joined by family and friends for a special garden party in the garden of Station Court, which involved singing and dancing to live entertainment by swing vocalist Michael Stevens.

A toast was also made to Jen’s milestone birthday, and everyone tucked into a birthday cake.

Jen is one of 15,120 centenarians in the UK, and her daughter-in-law ??? said she was grateful to the care home staff for hosting the party.

Care home resident Jen Bell sits around the table alongside friends and family as they prepare to enjoy the cake.

She told the News Post Leader: “It was a truly special afternoon, and it was wonderful to have the family and Jen’s friends celebrating together, having a good sing and dance.

“I can’t thank the staff enough for all they have done.”

Mandy Hurst, regional director of Station Court Care Home, said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable lady as she reaches this amazing milestone.”

The home, which provides residential and dementia care for 64 residents, is run by Barchester Healthcare, an independent care provider which operates more than 250 care homes across the UK, along with seven registered hospitals.

Jen Bell chats and laughs with friends and family as she enjoys her 101st birthday party.

Barchester’s care services range from from respite care to long-term stays.