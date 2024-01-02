HC-One have seen record numbers of people staying in jobs in their care homes this year at 5% better than the national average.

The company, which operates four care homes in Northumberland and is the biggest employer of the care workforce outside the NHS, believes the result is a promising sign for the sector.

A shortage of care staff in healthcare services have added to the pressures in recent years – made worse by the long-lasting effects of the pandemic. As a result of the winter pressures, people can spend longer than needed in hospital over the winter months.

The staffing improvement means that more care homes are able to handle the pressures that the winter months bring as more people move from hospital to care homes for follow-up support and rehabilitation.

These statistics are a positive result for healthcare systems.

Andrea Pringle, registered manager at Ashington Grange, said: “Each winter we feel the heightened pressures, however this year we are well prepared to tackle the months ahead

“It’s great to see more people are staying in a career in care and being able to really give back to the local community.”

John Handley, director of people at HC-One, said: “People leaving care jobs for work elsewhere has presented challenges for all care providers. We have risen to that challenge, and we’ve worked harder than ever to make sure our care colleagues feel valued and rewarded, including the opportunity to develop long and fulfilling careers in care.