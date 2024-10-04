Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Ashington man who has finished cancer treatment is now continuing his passion for music with a new record deal.

Darren Wilde, 59, finished radiotherapy in June 2024 after being diagnosed with cancer in October 2023.

Having always had a love for singing and songwriting, Darren had been pursuing his passion before he was diagnosed.

Darren said: “I was doing it, and then I got the diagnosis, which made us think that it was game over for any dreams that way.

Darren is continuing to pursue his passion for music.

“While I was getting radiotherapy, I was writing and recording some songs and basically I sent them to a record company, who are releasing them on an EP through all the usual platforms, but they're also doing physical copies through places like HMV and Beyond Vinyl, as well as some showcases.”

Treatment has gone well for Darren, who is getting regular check-ins to see where he is at. Now, he wants to share his story with others in their darkest moments, as someone that has been through it all and is coming out the other side.

Darren added: "When you're going through the radiotherapy, you see people that are worse off than yourself. They can be treated, and the results can be really good. It doesn't mean that your life's over; I am 59-years-old, just signed for a record label and now doing some gigs and showcases.

"They did say that they caught it in time, but the whole time you're going through the treatment, you're wondering if the treatment is actually going to work. Are you going to die? It just really wipes you out, so you've only got the energy to do little things at a time. Even now I suffer from energy problems but singing can give me energy.

"Sometimes I have to force myself but, because it's such a passion of mine, it's been basically the only thing that's kept me going through the dark moments.”

With the goal of helping local artists, Darren has set up Swan Fest and the Original Live Music Club in Morpeth to give up and coming acts a platform to perform and help musicians break into the live music scene.

"In the original live music scene, to get anywhere, you need to be able to sell tickets to get venues to put you on,” Darren said. “The whole thing with the Original Live Music Club is to get original musicians a stage to play on. Hopefully come back to see these new acts, who will be able to build up a following through it.

"There's a lot of musicians of all ages, and programs like the X Factor that made people think that you have to be 25, or else you were over the hill and past it.”

With a message to others receiving cancer treatment, Darren said: “Never give up hope. It's more difficult for people who are diagnosed terminal and there's some people that catch it too late, so the other message is to go and get checked out, and if you do catch it in time and it's treatable, never give up hope.”