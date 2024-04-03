Six-year-old Arris Dent took part in an egg designing competition at school, choosing to model his egg as an RNLI crew member to celebrate the lifesaving charity’s 200th anniversary.

The keen swimmer, who can often be found in the sea at Newbiggin, was then surprised by the crew at Tynemouth RNLI inviting him for a tour of their station and Severn class lifeboat after being impressed by his design.

Arris said: “I cannot believe I get to see the real life version of my creation.”

James Waters, inshore lifeboat helm and press officer at Tynemouth Lifeboat Station, said: “What an amazing depiction of our all weather lifeboat. A truly eggcellent model showing the type of rescues our volunteer eggs undertake.

“Our crew loved it and were amazed by the level of detail. Congratulations Arris on your fantastic design.”

Arris Dent aboard Tynemouth's Severn class lifeboat with crew, Chris Elliot and George Carey. (Photo by RNLI/Lauren Wright)

Arris and his RNLI egg creation at the lifeboat station. (Photo by RNLI/Lauren Wright)

Arris looks out from the lifeboat's helm seat. (Photo by RNLI/Lauren Wright)