Ashington-born cyclist pens his first book

The cover of You Got the Gig!.

The gig economy refers to short-term or freelance work, for example, as a Deliveroo rider.

Ryan Murphy, born and raised in Ashington, first discovered his love for cycling early on in life and later went on to work as a cycle courier.

Having studied sports at Leeds, the 35-year-old decided to use his cycling abilities as a method of making money as a student, to help him to pay for fees and equipment.

Remembering his life in Ashington, he said: "Being in Ashington and being outdoors quite a lot, I got into cycling when I was quite young and I did it until I hit my teenage years and everything that goes with that. Then I went away to university and started cycling again properly

"There’s quite good infrastructure there [Ashington]. You can go along the coast, I used to go to Newbiggin quite a lot. So that, in terms of a story, started off my obsession with cycling and sort of led on from there”

Describing his first jobs in Ashington, Ryan said: "I started off with a few odd jobs in sixth form. I used to work at the officers’ club in Cramlington with the factory.

“I had a lot of odd jobs. I worked at the Metro Centre at Sports Direct which used to be Sports Soccer.”

The book is described as a “behind the curtains access-all-area story of how it is for me and other people and how it [cycling] affects your mind and your body.”

You Got the Gig! was considered by Ryan for a while, but the first lockdown was his catalyst for finishing the book as it gave him much-needed time.

“It was during the first national lockdown where I thought ‘right, I’m going to start putting the story together’ and hopefully I have a few funny stories to tell,” he said. “There are some right characters in the industry.”

Looking back on his hometown, Ryan described Ashington as "a fantastic place for outdoors.”