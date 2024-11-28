Ashington army officer of 24 years finds new calling as a paramedic
Studying Paramedic Science and Out of Hospital Care, Jayne Donaghue MBE was one of thousands of students who stepped onto the stage at the Stadium of Light for the university’s winter graduation ceremonies.
Jayne first joined the army when she was 17 as a private soldier and worked her way up the ranks to a commissioned officer and later an army major.
In 2017, while serving in Northern Ireland, a horse riding accident left Jayne with a fractured pelvis and an injury to her right arm. She was wheelchair-bound for six weeks and required rehabilitation to help her back on her feet.
The accident changed Jayne’s perspective on life, and she realised it was time to pursue her passion of being a paramedic.
In 2021, after 24 years service Jayne transferred to the Army Reserve, which meant she could begin her degree at the university while working.
The move paid off as Jayne now works as a paramedic for the North East Ambulance Service while serving with the Adjutant General’s Corps.
Jayne, 44, said: “My time studying at the University of Sunderland has been an enriching and transformative experience.
“I would urge military personnel or veterans to utilise the Armed Forces support system at the university.
"Transitioning from military service can be a daunting time, it is therefore important for the Armed Forces community to know there is support available.”
Mark Willis, Associate Head of School for Nursing and Health Studies at the University of Sunderland, said: “The University holds a gold award for the Armed Forces Covenant and fully support and encourage those students who are still in the military, those leaving the military or those who have ambitions to join, and Jayne’s journey is one of many success stories.
“I wish her the best of luck in her amazing career where I am sure she will go onto great things.”
Jayne was awarded an MBE in 2021 for her service to the Defence College of Logistics, Policing and Administration during the COVID-19 pandemic.
