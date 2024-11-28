An Ashington woman ditched her army roots after a horse riding accident and has now graduated from the University of Sunderland with her dream job as a paramedic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Studying Paramedic Science and Out of Hospital Care, Jayne Donaghue MBE was one of thousands of students who stepped onto the stage at the Stadium of Light for the university’s winter graduation ceremonies.

Jayne first joined the army when she was 17 as a private soldier and worked her way up the ranks to a commissioned officer and later an army major.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2017, while serving in Northern Ireland, a horse riding accident left Jayne with a fractured pelvis and an injury to her right arm. She was wheelchair-bound for six weeks and required rehabilitation to help her back on her feet.

Jayne Donaghue graduated as a paramedic from the University of Sunderland.

The accident changed Jayne’s perspective on life, and she realised it was time to pursue her passion of being a paramedic.

In 2021, after 24 years service Jayne transferred to the Army Reserve, which meant she could begin her degree at the university while working.

The move paid off as Jayne now works as a paramedic for the North East Ambulance Service while serving with the Adjutant General’s Corps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jayne, 44, said: “My time studying at the University of Sunderland has been an enriching and transformative experience.

Jayne Donaghue (left) pictured with fellow army veteran and supporter, Barbara Myers.

“I would urge military personnel or veterans to utilise the Armed Forces support system at the university.

"Transitioning from military service can be a daunting time, it is therefore important for the Armed Forces community to know there is support available.”

Mark Willis, Associate Head of School for Nursing and Health Studies at the University of Sunderland, said: “The University holds a gold award for the Armed Forces Covenant and fully support and encourage those students who are still in the military, those leaving the military or those who have ambitions to join, and Jayne’s journey is one of many success stories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I wish her the best of luck in her amazing career where I am sure she will go onto great things.”

Jayne was awarded an MBE in 2021 for her service to the Defence College of Logistics, Policing and Administration during the COVID-19 pandemic.