Ashington and District Male Voice Choir prepares for events marking 1984 miners’ strike anniversary
Ashington and District Male Voice Choir will sing The Colliers’ Requiem before wreaths are laid during the memorial service at the Northumberland Miners’ Picnic.
The lyrics to the song are: “Let’s close the door, on what has gone before; Don’t look back, move further up the track; One by one, the mines have come and gone, one by one, now there’s none. We sing a requiem for coal and collier men.”
Also at the event, held on Saturday, June 8 at Woodhorn Museum, the choir will support the congregational singing of Abide with Me.
The choir will also be performing two concerts on Saturday, July 6 in the Miners’ Pit Chapel at Beamish Museum in County Durham as part of a commemoration of miners in the Durham coalfields.
Kevin Lillie, the choir’s public relations and stakeholder officer said: ‘We are delighted that we are able to take part in these events and dedicate our music to those men, past and present, who worked so hard under extreme hardships to support their families.
“The choir is also pleased that some of our newer members recruited during 2024 will be able to join us in what are likely to be moving experiences.”
Ashington and District Male Voice Choir, formed in 1916, is currently recruiting new members as it looks towards its 110 year anniversary in 2026. Recruits do not need to have previous singing experience.
The choir rehearses on Thursdays at 7pm at Stakeford and Bomarsund Sports and Welfare Centre.
