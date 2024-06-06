Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Northumberland choir is preparing to perform in a series of events to mark the anniversary of the 1984 miners’ strike.

Ashington and District Male Voice Choir will sing The Colliers’ Requiem before wreaths are laid during the memorial service at the Northumberland Miners’ Picnic.

The lyrics to the song are: “Let’s close the door, on what has gone before; Don’t look back, move further up the track; One by one, the mines have come and gone, one by one, now there’s none. We sing a requiem for coal and collier men.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Also at the event, held on Saturday, June 8 at Woodhorn Museum, the choir will support the congregational singing of Abide with Me.

The choir performed in at its annual concert at Holy Sepulchre Church in Ashington last month. (Photo by Ashington and District Male Voice Choir)

The choir will also be performing two concerts on Saturday, July 6 in the Miners’ Pit Chapel at Beamish Museum in County Durham as part of a commemoration of miners in the Durham coalfields.

Kevin Lillie, the choir’s public relations and stakeholder officer said: ‘We are delighted that we are able to take part in these events and dedicate our music to those men, past and present, who worked so hard under extreme hardships to support their families.

“The choir is also pleased that some of our newer members recruited during 2024 will be able to join us in what are likely to be moving experiences.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashington and District Male Voice Choir, formed in 1916, is currently recruiting new members as it looks towards its 110 year anniversary in 2026. Recruits do not need to have previous singing experience.