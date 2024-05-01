Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brian Bennett, known as Scoop, has been involved with the club for 50 years in his capacity as Press Officer, and Northumberland Gazette readers will recognise his name from match reports on The Colliers’ games.

He received a presentation from the club at its awards night on Saturday, April 27 in recognition of the milestone and as a thank you for his efforts in that time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brian said: “The award of an inscribed silver salver came as a total surprise. I was completely overwhelmed but at the same time absolutely delighted.

Brian Bennett has worked with The Colliers for 50 years. (Photo by Ashington AFC)

“The 50 years have flown by and it’s a hobby which I love. My sincere thanks go to my wife Janet and son Jonny for their support over all the years, to Ashington FC, and to Vince Gledhill, a former journalist with The Evening Chronicle who initially asked me if I would be interested in covering football matches.

“I started at the beginning of the 1972-73 season with Bedlington Colliery Welfare, now Bedlington Terriers, where I enjoyed two seasons before joining Ashington as Press Officer.

“The nickname Scoop originated in my first season with Bedlington and I am delighted that it has stuck with me ever since.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad