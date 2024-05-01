Ashington AFC pays tribute to press officer after 50 years of service
Brian Bennett, known as Scoop, has been involved with the club for 50 years in his capacity as Press Officer, and Northumberland Gazette readers will recognise his name from match reports on The Colliers’ games.
He received a presentation from the club at its awards night on Saturday, April 27 in recognition of the milestone and as a thank you for his efforts in that time.
Brian said: “The award of an inscribed silver salver came as a total surprise. I was completely overwhelmed but at the same time absolutely delighted.
“The 50 years have flown by and it’s a hobby which I love. My sincere thanks go to my wife Janet and son Jonny for their support over all the years, to Ashington FC, and to Vince Gledhill, a former journalist with The Evening Chronicle who initially asked me if I would be interested in covering football matches.
“I started at the beginning of the 1972-73 season with Bedlington Colliery Welfare, now Bedlington Terriers, where I enjoyed two seasons before joining Ashington as Press Officer.
“The nickname Scoop originated in my first season with Bedlington and I am delighted that it has stuck with me ever since.”
Over his decades-long spell with Ashington, Brian has seen three promotion seasons, two relegation seasons, four FA Cup runs that ended at the fourth qualifying round, as well as two Northumberland Senior Cup titles, with the team currently in the hunt for the 2024 Senior Cup trophy.
