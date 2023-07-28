The creative charity, which runs artistic classes and workshops for adults with learning difficulties, disabilities, or mental health struggles from its base in Manor Walks, has supplied two artworks and one poem to be displayed in the Cramlington hospital.

The exhibition, called Four Seasons, has been inspired by the group’s allotment.

The poem is written by Justine Clerkson, a volunteer at the charity, and the two artworks have been jointly created by many of the group’s members using mixed materials.

Northern Butterflies members with their exhibition, now on display in the hospital. (Photo by Northumbria Healthcare)

The Teddy Bear Cabinet, an exhibition of 12 portraits of handcrafted teddy bears, is also on display at the hospital.