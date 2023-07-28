Arts charity in Cramlington, Northern Butterflies, unveils exhibition at hospital in Northumberland
The creative charity, which runs artistic classes and workshops for adults with learning difficulties, disabilities, or mental health struggles from its base in Manor Walks, has supplied two artworks and one poem to be displayed in the Cramlington hospital.
The exhibition, called Four Seasons, has been inspired by the group’s allotment.
The poem is written by Justine Clerkson, a volunteer at the charity, and the two artworks have been jointly created by many of the group’s members using mixed materials.
The Teddy Bear Cabinet, an exhibition of 12 portraits of handcrafted teddy bears, is also on display at the hospital.
North Tyneside General Hospital, which is also run by Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, has also recently launched an exhibition called Sea by Jarrow artist Terry Harbinson, featuring several oil paintings of North East landscapes.