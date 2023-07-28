News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56

Arts charity in Cramlington, Northern Butterflies, unveils exhibition at hospital in Northumberland

Work created by Northumberland arts charity Northern Butterflies’ members is now being exhibited at Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital.
By Craig Buchan
Published 28th Jul 2023, 13:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 13:00 BST

The creative charity, which runs artistic classes and workshops for adults with learning difficulties, disabilities, or mental health struggles from its base in Manor Walks, has supplied two artworks and one poem to be displayed in the Cramlington hospital.

The exhibition, called Four Seasons, has been inspired by the group’s allotment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The poem is written by Justine Clerkson, a volunteer at the charity, and the two artworks have been jointly created by many of the group’s members using mixed materials.

Northern Butterflies members with their exhibition, now on display in the hospital. (Photo by Northumbria Healthcare)Northern Butterflies members with their exhibition, now on display in the hospital. (Photo by Northumbria Healthcare)
Northern Butterflies members with their exhibition, now on display in the hospital. (Photo by Northumbria Healthcare)
Most Popular

The Teddy Bear Cabinet, an exhibition of 12 portraits of handcrafted teddy bears, is also on display at the hospital.

North Tyneside General Hospital, which is also run by Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, has also recently launched an exhibition called Sea by Jarrow artist Terry Harbinson, featuring several oil paintings of North East landscapes.

Related topics:NorthumberlandCramlington