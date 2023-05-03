Following the opening of the new £21million Morpeth Sports and Leisure Centre last month, there has been a renewed focus on what will happen to the former Riverside Leisure Centre in Newmarket.

And Northumberland County Council has announced this week that the building will be used temporarily by a film crew for a new TV drama while a permanent use for the building is found.

Further details about the show, which will be filmed mainly in Northumberland, will be shared in the coming weeks. The production team will be starting work at the site in the next few weeks.

The former Riverside Leisure Centre in Newmarket.

This site has previously been mentioned and looked at by the Greater Morpeth Development Trust (GMDT) as one of its long-term projects is exploring the possibility of bringing organisations together to develop an arts and cultural centre that would include a 200-seat theatre and concert venue, as well as meeting and exhibition rooms.

Various groups and individual residents have been saying for many years that it is vital for the town to have such a facility.

So with more speculation being posted online recently, GMDT’s director of arts and culture Frank Rescigno has issued an update on the project. He revealed that the trust is currently looking at funding opportunities and the development of a business plan to take its ideas and aspirations forward.

He added: “It is too early to speculate publicly where a centre could be housed in Morpeth.

“However, what we can say is that along with a number of other organisations including town and county councillors, and an architect and theatre designer, we are looking at possible locations for what would be an ambitious proposal to create a wonderful new amenity in Morpeth.

“From surveys we have carried out, we know there is an appetite from local people to have such a dedicated centre in the town.

“Berwick-upon-Tweed has The Maltings, Hexham has The Queen’s Hall Arts Centre and Alnwick has its Playhouse, and we feel Morpeth could run an equally successful centre in our town.”

Last year, Savills estate agents were appointed to test market the Riverside Leisure Centre site and asked for expressions of interest or proposals.

Before revealing the temporary use, a county council spokesman said in a statement: “The site isn't currently on the market and we are discussing options for future use.”

On the site being used for filming, Coun Richard Wearmouth, cabinet member for corporate services said: “Having a production crew in the town who will use local accommodation, catering and other services will provide a boost to the local economy.”

The individual residents making a renewed call for an arts centre in the town include Roger Somerville, who said: “There is a great site now available on Newmarket to consider as it could be repurposed rather than replaced.

“Preserving some or all of a building’s existing structure reduces the large consumption of energy required to demolish and replace an old site with new materials.