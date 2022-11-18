Felix Davidson, who lived with the rare genetic condition cardiofaciocutaneous syndrome (CFC syndrome), died in March. It typically affects the heart (cardio), facial features (facio) and skin (cutaneous) and there have been just approximately 1,000 cases worldwide.

Concerning issues were spotted with Felix after just six weeks locally and he was eventually diagnosed at 14 months after genetic testing at the Centre For Life in Newcastle. Although he did not have the heart condition, he did have mobility, facial and skin problems, and was tube fed.

However, he was featured in local and national media in 2018 when he defied the odds by walking unaided for the first time.

Felix Davidson.

Following his death, parents John and Julia Davidson and older brothers Thomas, 16, and Teddy, 14, were determined to raise funds in his memory for the Sandcastle Trust charity that supports families living with a diagnosis of a rare genetic condition.

The Loansdean residents have raised more than £6,000 so far for its holiday home appeal and further funds will be added by the sale of Christmas cards by Tracey Robson.

She came up with the idea to do the Paddington Bear themed creations for the festive period and then informed friends John and Julia that she was including the fundraising element – with 50p from every card sold at £1.20 each or six for £6.50 going to the Sandcastle Trust.

Julia said: “Felix had a great sense of humour and he was very much loved by all the family.

Tracey Robson's Paddington Bear themed Christmas cards are helping the Davidson family's fundraising.

“The Sandcastle Trust was introduced to us via a family whom we know via the CFC Facebook page. We were fortunate enough to be offered complimentary tickets on a Polar Express train ride for us all via the charity and it was a magical experience for Felix.

“Therefore, we felt it was appropriate to ask for donations to the charity at his funeral and another £3,000 to £4,000 was raised from an event called ‘A Night at the Musicals’ organised by Thomas with help from a couple of his friends.

“We’re very grateful for all the donations and support we’ve received, and to Tracey for what she is doing. We’ve know each other for a long time as Teddy and her son Zack have been friends since reception year at school.”

Tracey has created hundreds of images to boost morale over the last two years, which started during the first Covid-19 lockdown. They have been shared online for people to enjoy.

The other Paddington Bear themed Christmas card created by Tracey Robson.

She said: “I wasn't able to get tickets for the music event, so I thought that creating some Christmas cards and donating the sales after covering costs would be a good way to add a little to the total.

“Felix loved cartoon characters and I thought that Paddington Bear would be a popular design with people.

“I’ve done 600 of them and have sold about 250 so far.