Artist to relaunch his books at shop in Berwick

James Alexander Gaffney moved to Buckton Farm, located between Belford and Fenwick, six years ago and he launched his JAGART82 business from Kathleen Given’s Granny's Keepsakes and Accessories shop at the Ramparts Business Park in Berwick in 2020.

Since then, he and others set-up the Getting Berwick Back initiative that includes litter picks and art classes and he now also has a studio at Berwick Workspace.

In addition, James has written and illustrated a couple of children’s books – Love Autumn at Buckton Farm and The Tear Thief.

James Alexander Gaffney in his workshop at Berwick Workspace.

They will be relaunched at the Slightly Foxed bookshop in Berwick on Saturday, September 3.

James said: “Both books are based mainly in Berwick and are based on my journey so far and people I’ve met.

“Love Autumn at Buckton Farm with Mousey Mousey (my character) is the first book. The Tear Thief is the second instalment and I dedicated it to three kids I met along the way.

“I only meant to give them a chapter, but ended up making the book about them. They’ve not had the best start in life, so they now have an amazing adventure with the Tear Thief and the gang.

“I’m grateful to Claire Morton and Lisa Hobman at Slightly Foxed for this opportunity. We will be giving away some goodies between 11am and 2pm, along with signing books and photo opportunities.