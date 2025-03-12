Beadnell artist Peter Jenkinson has presented a watercolour painting of Chathill station, as it was in the 1950s, to a campaigner calling for improved rail services.

The presentation to John Holwell, lead for the Chathill Rail Action Group (CRAG), took place while a group of CRAG activists were visiting the station.

John said: “This painting by an accomplished artist like Peter is a reminder to us all that Chathill station will again see more trains serving our beautiful Northumberland coast.

"We are asking our Mayor Kim McGuinness to put pressure on train operators to stop more trains at Chathill from the December 2025 timetable.”

Peter Jenkinson hands his painting to John Holwell of the Chathill Rail Action Group (CRAG).

Peter, who has been painting for most of his life and more seriously since he moved to Beadnell, said: “I fully support the campaign by CRAG and look forward to joining trains at Chathill in the near future.”

There is currently a twice daily train service from Chathill to Newcastle.