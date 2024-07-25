Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Philip Gray visited Bamburgh Beach to paint a scene featuring a Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) helicopter to be auctioned for the charity.

Philip is an Irish extreme artist and is globally recognised for capturing the raw beauty of extreme landscapes, including Mt Everest, under icebergs in Antarctica, underwater caves in Mexico, an underwater city in China and the summit of Island Peak.

To mark the continuation of the new partnership between Philip and GNAAS, he began a painting of Bamburgh Beach on July 11 following a public vote. This collaboration aims to raise vital funds to sustain GNAAS' essential services across the North East of England.

Speaking on his process, Philip said: "The objective really is to try and paint in locations where no other artist has ever painted. It's painting in extreme so I've had to teach myself how to paint relatively quickly.”

Philip Gray and GNAAS Raising Funds Through Art at Bamburgh Beach.

Having battled with some of the world’s most extreme climates, Philip described his first time in Bamburgh as being a relaxing alternative, with the only extremity being a bit of wind and rain.

He said: "The weather wasn't that kind. It was quite blustery. There was quite a bit of drizzle and sea foam coming in from the shore but to be honest, as much as it's not extreme, it was enjoyable.”

Before creating the final painting for auction, Philip starts with a sketch and then a small pastel painting, which he uses as a template for a larger 48 by 24 inch painting in his studio in Ireland.

"When people ask me, how long does it take to do a paint I usually say about 28 years,” Philip added. “But that's only because of the fact that it's taken me 28 years to get to the point where I can create it, but in terms of time, in my studio, it would probably be in my studio for a couple of months.”

Philip is working with Clarendon Fine Art and has been associated with GNAAS nearly 18 years. He has already raised approximately £15,000 from three previous paintings.

One of his reasons for choosing GNAAS is his personal connection with the charity as his mother was rescued by an air ambulance from the middle of a street.

“The road ambulance couldn't get in so they landed actually in a field,” Philip explained. “They stretchered my mom, then to the helicopter and then onto the hospital.

"I also spent some time up there with them in the HQ and I was so impressed with the level of comradery that is there. It's phenomenal that such a charity can actually exist without government funding.”

GNAAS relies heavily on public donations, with an annual fundraising target of £8.5 million to cover daily operational expenses of £23,200.

Philip explained how it was actually Dolly Parton who first set him on his charitable journey after lunch with her in Tennessee.

"She said, ‘Philip, what are you doing with your art?’ And I said ‘what do you mean, what am I doing with my art? I paint for myself’ and she said, ‘well, you've been given God given talent. You need to give some of that back.’

"And it was probably that which got me involved.”