A Northumberland-based artist is being recognised for her success, putting her amongst other extraordinary female talent coming from the county.

Lucy Bronze and Laura Weightman aren’t the only female talent to make it big in Northumberland. Other creative women, like international artist Gillian Lee Smith, are winning big awards.

Gillian won the public choice award for her painting ‘Finding Comfort in the Darkness’ at the Northumberland Open Exhibition 2024, where she was the only artist to ever win three awards in a row.

She won highly commended in 2022 and overall winner in 2023. Now, in 2024, Gillian has the people’s vote.

Gillian Lee Smith with her painting ‘Finding Comfort in the Darkness’.

Gillian said: “It’s been a tremendous honour for my artwork to be recognised this way over the past three years. Last year felt prestigious, as a panel of judges chose the overall winner, but for me, receiving recognition from the public means so much. The whole purpose behind my art is to make connections and touch people who see it.

“I started this painting in lockdown and took my time to finish it as I wanted to find hope in those dark times and express this in my work. Many of us are still facing challenges and seeing heartache worldwide, and I hope this painting, in its darkness, can show that there is light available to us all.”

Her work is shown at the Royal Scottish Academy and will feature at a free solo exhibition at Dry Water Arts, Amble. A preview takes place today (September 6) and a relaxed, creative evening will be held on Friday September 27, with opportunity to meet Gillian on September 29.

Details can be found at www.drywaterarts.co.uk.