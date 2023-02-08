The Horsley-based textile artist impressed judges with her hand-stitched Northumberland scene and make-at-home gift sets for visitors to replicate her design.

The challenge, delivered by the Rural Design Centre Innovation Project (RDCIP) in collaboration with English Heritage at Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens, was developed to attract North East craftspeople who could produce bespoke contemporary gift products of the highest quality.

An excellent range of submissions made it difficult for the judges to choose – but they felt that the range of products Jessica had designed fit with the character of Belsay Hall and would not only showcase the creativity and ingenuity of North East craftspeople, but would also appeal to its visitors.

Jessica Kinnersley, winner of the Belsay Design Challenge.

She said: “I am overwhelmed with this result. This whole process, from the initial workshop with the RDCIP and all of the specialist support we all received throughout, has been immeasurable.

“I have been to Belsay Hall many times and the place itself is so inspiring that I had lots of ideas straightaway as to what I wanted to develop and pitch to the panel.

“I am so pleased that my work is going to be in the new shop. I feel like I am representing Northumbrian craftspeople, not just myself, and that is a great honour.”

Over the past 18 months, extensive work has been undertaken on the roof of the hall – with further improvements to be made to the car park, café and a new play area.

As part of this regeneration, there will be a complete refit to the on-site visitor shop and Belsay Hall is using it as an opportunity to review the product offer within the shop.

Catherine Smith, head of retail for English Heritage, said: “It was a really tough decision picking the winner as the standard of workmanship was so high and all the concepts so varied.

“We are excited to work with Jessica going forward to develop her range as we know our visitors will love what she is making.”