Berwick Infirmary has opened a new art exhibition celebrating artists from the local area to enhance the hospital environment.

Towards the end of 2024, Bright, Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust’s official charity, called on local artists to submit artwork to take part in the exhibition.

Submissions were welcome from professionals, amateurs and students pursing higher education in the arts and while there was no specific theme, applicants were encouraged to submit work that was uplifting.

With 50 artwork submissions from 18 applicants, 20 pieces of artwork were selected by a panel. Through the chosen pieces, common themes emerged of Berwick, the River Tweed and coastline, and nature.

It will be on display until the end of May and some of the artwork will be available to purchase at the end of the exhibition.

Katie Dawson, Healing Arts programme manager, said: “The community in Berwick is rich with passion for the arts and we really wanted to take this opportunity to celebrate some local talent.

“With so many fantastic submissions, it was a difficult decision to select the final pieces of artwork.

“The exhibition has really brightened up the hospital corridor and it’s great to see the patients and staff taking an interest and enjoying the artwork. I would like to thank all everyone who has taken part.”

This exhibition has been organised by Bright, which has developed an award-winning Healing Arts programme to enhance the healthcare environment for patients, visitors and staff.

Marion Dickson, executive director of nursing, midwifery and Allied Health professionals, said: “It’s incredible that this new exhibition is celebrating talent within Berwick and bringing the community together.”