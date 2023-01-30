Starting from this Sunday, 3pm to 5pm, the sessions will be held in 17 Wallace Green. They will still be free and work on a donation box principle.

James said: “In the same building, JAGART82 is now facilitating a recovery cafe with Northumberland Recovery College to help with people with their mental health on every Thursday between 1pm and 3pm.

“We will also be facilitating and running a Wednesday Art Class every Wednesday during February (1pm to 3pm) at Berwick Voluntary Centre, 5 Tweed Street.

James Alexander Gaffney.

“Call Jan on 07493 971703 to register your interest as we have limited numbers left.”