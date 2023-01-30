Art classes and recovery cafe in Berwick
There is a new venue in 2023 for the community Sunday Art Class run by artist James Alexander Gaffney (JAGART82) and volunteers.
Starting from this Sunday, 3pm to 5pm, the sessions will be held in 17 Wallace Green. They will still be free and work on a donation box principle.
James said: “In the same building, JAGART82 is now facilitating a recovery cafe with Northumberland Recovery College to help with people with their mental health on every Thursday between 1pm and 3pm.
“We will also be facilitating and running a Wednesday Art Class every Wednesday during February (1pm to 3pm) at Berwick Voluntary Centre, 5 Tweed Street.
“Call Jan on 07493 971703 to register your interest as we have limited numbers left.”
James has also written and illustrated a couple of children’s books – Love Autumn at Buckton Farm and The Tear Thief. Both are based on his journey so far and people he has met.