Gallery Youth runs spray art workshops and other activities for 13 to 21-year-olds in the town and surrounding area.

After a successful application to the Operation Payback fund, which invests cash seized from criminals by Northumbria Police in community causes, the charity was visited by Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gallery Youth manager Ian McRae said: “It is great to see that the commissioner recognises the importance of the work we do with young people in Alnwick and to highlight why youth work is key to engaging young people in positive activities.

Ian McRae and Sue Patience from Gallery Youth with Commissioner Kim McGuinness

“This preventative work we deliver through youth work is vital in terms of steering young people away from antisocial behaviour and potential crime.

“We would like to thank the commissioner for their support and look forward to working together in the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gallery Youth has been operating for over 26 years but has recently faced increased pressures due to high demand and the cost of living crisis.

Commissioner, Kim McGuinness, said: “Gallery Youth is plugging a vital gap in youth services in a rural area. It is a lifeline for young people and the support workers and volunteers see it all.

“They help kids through all this by providing great opportunities for them and a safe space for them to be.”

Operation Payback has handed nearly £1m to community projects since it began in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The commissioner added: “There is no better use for cash seized from crime than channelling it right back into our communities, particularly areas that need it most or where we are wanting to clampdown on things like antisocial behaviour.

“I am proud to fund this important work through my Operation Payback scheme but vital youth services like this need real long-term investment to help kids thrive.

“If we are going to turn lives around we have to do so at the earliest opportunity. We need prevention, and we need everyone working together on that aim.