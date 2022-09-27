Around 30 employers – including some of the region’s biggest – will be represented during the event, which is organised by Ian Levy MP and the Department for Work and Pensions.

Taking place on Friday, October 7 at Blyth Sports Centre from 10am, it will put a wide variety of jobs in the spotlight, suiting many levels of skills, experience and educational background.

They will cover full-time, part-time, apprenticeship, graduate and seasonal work.

Ian Levy is aiming to build on the success of the first Blyth Valley Jobs Fair.

Mr Levy, MP for Blyth Valley, said: “The first Blyth Valley Jobs Fair last year was a huge success and I’m sure this one will be too.

“It’s free to attend and I’d encourage anybody looking for a new career or thinking about a change to come along.”

Other employment support agencies will also be there to help job seekers.