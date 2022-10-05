News you can trust since 1854
Armed police seen in Darras Hall, Ponteland: man taken to hospital after concern for his welfare

Armed police were seen yesterday in Ponteland following concerns for a man at a property in the Darras Hall area.

By Andrew Coulson
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 10:14 am - 1 min read
Vehicles from Northumbria Police, as well as ambulances, were parked on the side of the road close to the house on Edge Hill, as well as officers carrying guns.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Shortly after 8am on Tuesday, we received a report of concern for the welfare of a man at an address on Edge Hill, Darras Hall.

“Police and emergency services attended the address and a short time later, the man was taken to hospital for appropriate treatment.”

