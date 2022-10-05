Armed police seen in Darras Hall, Ponteland: man taken to hospital after concern for his welfare

Vehicles from Northumbria Police, as well as ambulances, were parked on the side of the road close to the house on Edge Hill, as well as officers carrying guns.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Shortly after 8am on Tuesday, we received a report of concern for the welfare of a man at an address on Edge Hill, Darras Hall.

“Police and emergency services attended the address and a short time later, the man was taken to hospital for appropriate treatment.”