Armed police seen in Darras Hall, Ponteland: man taken to hospital after concern for his welfare
Armed police were seen yesterday in Ponteland following concerns for a man at a property in the Darras Hall area.
By Andrew Coulson
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 10:14 am
- 1 min read
Updated
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 10:14 am
Vehicles from Northumbria Police, as well as ambulances, were parked on the side of the road close to the house on Edge Hill, as well as officers carrying guns.
A spokesperson for the force said: “Shortly after 8am on Tuesday, we received a report of concern for the welfare of a man at an address on Edge Hill, Darras Hall.
“Police and emergency services attended the address and a short time later, the man was taken to hospital for appropriate treatment.”