Landmarc Support Services and the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) raised the flag at Otterburn Training Camp to celebrate Armed Forces Week 2024.

Landmarc and DIO provide support services that enable the Armed Forces to live, work and train on the UK Defence Training Estate.

Mark Neill, managing director at Landmarc, said: “Having worked so closely with the Armed Forces for more than two decades, over 25 per cent of our team now come from a military background.

“We therefore work hard to make Landmarc a good employer for transitioning service personnel, veterans and their families, pledging to treat them fairly and with respect in recognition of the loyalty and service that they have given to our country.

Armed Forces Day flag raising in Otterburn.