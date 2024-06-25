Armed Forces Day flag raised at Otterburn Training Camp in support and thanks to service personnel
Landmarc and DIO provide support services that enable the Armed Forces to live, work and train on the UK Defence Training Estate.
Mark Neill, managing director at Landmarc, said: “Having worked so closely with the Armed Forces for more than two decades, over 25 per cent of our team now come from a military background.
“We therefore work hard to make Landmarc a good employer for transitioning service personnel, veterans and their families, pledging to treat them fairly and with respect in recognition of the loyalty and service that they have given to our country.
Brigadier Hatcher, DIO’s head of overseas and training region, added: “Together with our colleagues at Landmarc we are proud to come together and raise the flag at sites across the country in support of our Armed Forces.”
