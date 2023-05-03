The Queen’s Garden, where Elizabeth ll visited in 1956, has been chosen to be one of the spots in Northumberland to commemorate her following her death last September.

The new archway is part of a scheme of works and enhancements for the area, which also includes Riverside Walk.

Berwick East county councillor Georgina Hill, who championed the Queen’s Garden to be included, said: “I am grateful to the Northumberland County Council team who ensured that this archway was completed in time for the coronation.

“The feedback from residents has been excellent and I look forward to the other aspects of the scheme being completed.