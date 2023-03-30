Those behind the new Maltings scheme say it will be an iconic multi-purpose cultural and entertainment complex when its doors open in 2026, and MICA Architects has been selected for this important position in the project from a five-strong shortlist.

Work is planned to start on site in early 2024. The development is set to deliver a major transformation and expansion of the current venue.

It is being funded principally from the Borderlands Inclusive Growth Deal, supplemented with a contribution from Northumberland County Council.

A computer generated image of how the new Maltings interior could look from the design competition, so it is subject to change.

MICA has a track record in transforming arts, education, and cultural destinations such as Fairfield Halls in Croydon, Hay Castle in Wales and the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre.

County council leader Glen Sanderson said: “We're delighted to have reached this milestone – it’s a crucial stage in this ambitious project.

“Despite the Maltings’ strong reputation and significant impact on the town and its local economy, its potential to grow audiences and draw more visitors to Berwick is constrained by the current facilities.

“This project will become the centrepiece of a wider programme of investments that are strengthening Berwick’s position as an attractive visitor destination and regenerating the town.”

The new larger and fully accessible Maltings is set to provide a new auditorium with more seats and a larger stage – giving new opportunities to secure larger touring productions and higher profile live performances across theatre, music, comedy, and dance – two dedicated cinema spaces that will enable live events and cinema screenings to run simultaneously, a range of flexible-use spaces to host educational activities, meetings and events, a studio theatre, a destination restaurant and bar, and a new entrance and welcome space.

Ros Lamont, CEO of The Maltings (Berwick) Trust, said: ”Appointing a design team is an exciting and significant moment for the Maltings and our partners, marking the start of detailed work and consultation in order to finalise the design of the new building and ensure we all deliver the best possible outcome for Berwick.

“Our firm intention is that our new venue serves as a beacon for culture and creativity across our region.”

The architectural team will be supported by an internationally-renowned arts team including theatre consultants Charcoalblue, structural engineers eHRW, building services engineers Max Fordham, Jane Simpson Access and Inclusion Consultant, GrossMax landscape designers and Turner & Townsend as cost consultants.

Paul Mullin, associate director of MICA, said: “There are so many exciting opportunities for new spaces to come together with the existing to create a vibrant cultural campus.

“Within this inspiring context, we would like to offer The Maltings new ways of engaging with its audiences.”

The Maltings, which has panoramic views across the 17th Century old Berwick Bridge and the Tweed Estuary, was built in the ruins of an early 19th Century Maltings and was opened in 1990.