Archaeology volunteers sought for dig near the Union Chain Bridge
The Union Chain Bridge project is looking for people to help the team investigate a possible Roman site on the banks of the River Tweed, near the bridge.
Volunteers are being sought for early September to help the professional archaeologists running the dig, a few miles from Berwick.
No prior experience is needed as training will be given and, as the excavation runs over a weekend, families are also most welcome to be involved.
The aim is to work out what the site has been used for in the past, as it is possible that it was a temporary Roman army camp.
Most Popular
-
1
Project to transform Berwick Barracks impresses minister
-
2
Glendale Show committee responds to criticism following huge traffic jams on A697
-
3
Cost of living crisis: Network of warm spaces and places expands in Northumberland
-
4
Victim of fatal road crash on A189 Spine Road named as Blyth woman Teegan Waters, 20
-
5
Road closures planned for level crossing works on new Northumberland rail line
In November 2021, volunteers on the Union Chain Bridge project worked with Wessex Archaeology and Historic England to survey two sites of historical interest.
This was intended to show people how archaeologists use maps and other evidence to update information on official heritage registers. However, after using advanced geophysics techniques, it became apparent that the project volunteers had helped to confirm the possible Roman site – buried deep underneath a crop field.
“Most people think the Romans only got as far north as Hadrian’s Wall, in southern Northumberland, but actually, we know they headed further into Scotland than that,” said Becki Cooper of Museums Northumberland.
She added: “We had no idea there could be something so potentially interesting and important under an otherwise quite normal field, so this will be an exciting week.”
If you are interested in joining the team of volunteer archaeologists, email Union Chain Bridge project – [email protected]