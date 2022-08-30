Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Volunteers are being sought for early September to help the professional archaeologists running the dig, a few miles from Berwick.

No prior experience is needed as training will be given and, as the excavation runs over a weekend, families are also most welcome to be involved.

The aim is to work out what the site has been used for in the past, as it is possible that it was a temporary Roman army camp.

In November 2021, volunteers on the Union Chain Bridge project worked with Wessex Archaeology and Historic England to survey two sites of historical interest.

This was intended to show people how archaeologists use maps and other evidence to update information on official heritage registers. However, after using advanced geophysics techniques, it became apparent that the project volunteers had helped to confirm the possible Roman site – buried deep underneath a crop field.

“Most people think the Romans only got as far north as Hadrian’s Wall, in southern Northumberland, but actually, we know they headed further into Scotland than that,” said Becki Cooper of Museums Northumberland.

She added: “We had no idea there could be something so potentially interesting and important under an otherwise quite normal field, so this will be an exciting week.”