The independent charity supports premature and sick newborn babies and their families by supplying items, funds, staff specialists and support to the RVI Neonatal Unit in Newcastle – helping to make the Neonatal experience a little easier and more comfortable for parents, babies, siblings and other family members.

The cheque was handed over by the team to Rachel Hardwick, who is the funding and partnerships officer at Tiny Lives.

Lottie Thompson, centre manager at Sanderson Arcade, said: “We are delighted with the amount which has been raised and we’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has helped us to reach this target.

Sanderson Arcade Beadles present a cheque for £5,000 to Rachel Hardwick from Tiny Lives.

“Every penny raised will go direct to making a real difference to premature and sick babies and their families.”

Sanderson Arcade has also announced its new charity, Calmer Therapy, which it will be supporting until Christmas 2024.

Calmer Therapy supports children with additional needs and disabilities and their families.

The charity has centres in Stobhill, Morpeth, and Berwick and its services cover the whole of the North East and Scottish Borders.

