Aquabox in the spotlight at meeting of Berwick Rotary Club
The speaker was Eyemouth Rotary member James Hettrick. He is an ambassador for Aquabox, a Rotary partner charity that provides the means to produce safe, clean drinking water in areas of need.
Aquabox, working with local partner organisations, has helped in more than 50 countries – including after mudslides in Nepal, a volcano in the Philippines and flooding in Karala. It has also worked with refugees in Syria, while more recently one of the main destinations for Aquaboxes has been Ukraine.
After his talk, Mr Hettrick demonstrated the simplicity of the way the Aquabox pump turns contaminated water into clean drinking water.
As well as removing dirt, the filter removes pathogens that can cause cholera, typhoid and dysentery.
For more about Aquabox, including a video demonstration of how the water filters work, go to https://aquabox.org/what-we-do/water-filters
For more about the club, email [email protected]
