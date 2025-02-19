Turning some very unappetising-looking brownish water into a crystal-clear glass of drinking water formed part of a recent presentation to Berwick Rotary Club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The speaker was Eyemouth Rotary member James Hettrick. He is an ambassador for Aquabox, a Rotary partner charity that provides the means to produce safe, clean drinking water in areas of need.

Aquabox, working with local partner organisations, has helped in more than 50 countries – including after mudslides in Nepal, a volcano in the Philippines and flooding in Karala. It has also worked with refugees in Syria, while more recently one of the main destinations for Aquaboxes has been Ukraine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After his talk, Mr Hettrick demonstrated the simplicity of the way the Aquabox pump turns contaminated water into clean drinking water.

Left photo: speaker James Hettrick with David Ross, chair of Berwick Rotary's International Committee. Right photo: James Hettrick demonstrates the simplicity of the Aquabox filter, watched by Rotary member Stevie Crozier.

As well as removing dirt, the filter removes pathogens that can cause cholera, typhoid and dysentery.

For more about Aquabox, including a video demonstration of how the water filters work, go to https://aquabox.org/what-we-do/water-filters

For more about the club, email [email protected]