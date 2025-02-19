Aquabox in the spotlight at meeting of Berwick Rotary Club

By Andrew Coulson
Published 19th Feb 2025, 14:06 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Turning some very unappetising-looking brownish water into a crystal-clear glass of drinking water formed part of a recent presentation to Berwick Rotary Club.

The speaker was Eyemouth Rotary member James Hettrick. He is an ambassador for Aquabox, a Rotary partner charity that provides the means to produce safe, clean drinking water in areas of need.

Aquabox, working with local partner organisations, has helped in more than 50 countries – including after mudslides in Nepal, a volcano in the Philippines and flooding in Karala. It has also worked with refugees in Syria, while more recently one of the main destinations for Aquaboxes has been Ukraine.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After his talk, Mr Hettrick demonstrated the simplicity of the way the Aquabox pump turns contaminated water into clean drinking water.

Left photo: speaker James Hettrick with David Ross, chair of Berwick Rotary's International Committee. Right photo: James Hettrick demonstrates the simplicity of the Aquabox filter, watched by Rotary member Stevie Crozier.Left photo: speaker James Hettrick with David Ross, chair of Berwick Rotary's International Committee. Right photo: James Hettrick demonstrates the simplicity of the Aquabox filter, watched by Rotary member Stevie Crozier.
Left photo: speaker James Hettrick with David Ross, chair of Berwick Rotary's International Committee. Right photo: James Hettrick demonstrates the simplicity of the Aquabox filter, watched by Rotary member Stevie Crozier.

As well as removing dirt, the filter removes pathogens that can cause cholera, typhoid and dysentery.

For more about Aquabox, including a video demonstration of how the water filters work, go to https://aquabox.org/what-we-do/water-filters

For more about the club, email [email protected]

Related topics:SyriaUkraine

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice