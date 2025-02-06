A health trust is now using apprenticeships to develop staff for a key role that supports patients having surgery.

The first operating department practitioners (ODPs) to qualify via the apprenticeship route at Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust are now in post – working in anaesthetics, general surgery and orthopaedics.

Helen Dodds, Kim Halliday and Gemma Peart, who have been described as “trailblazers”, are an example of the commitment of the trust to growing its own workforce for the future and supporting its staff to undergo education and training.

They were previously healthcare support workers and have spent three years doing one day a week of university education and the rest of the week in placements around the trust’s hospitals in Northumberland and North Tyneside, not just in operating theatres, but also in critical care and the birthing centre.

Helen Dodds, Kim Halliday and Gemma Peart are now in post.

Anaesthetics is covered when working as part of the anaesthetics trauma team.

ODPs play a major role in each phase of a person’s operation, providing care and support in anaesthetics, surgery and recovery. They manage the preparation of the operating theatres and cover a range of duties with surgical and anaesthetic teams.

Colleen Hayley, an ODP who now works as a clinical educator at Northumbria Healthcare, said: “We’re proud of Helen, Kim and Gemma, as they really have been trailblazers for this route to becoming ODPs.

“There is now plenty of interest from others wanting to follow their footsteps.”

Northumbria Healthcare’s commitment to training and workforce development was underlined last summer with the opening of the Northumbria Health and Care Academy, a state-of-the-art education and training facility.