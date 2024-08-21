Apprentice at Allan Brothers in Berwick wins North East Apprenticeship Award
Rafal Krzeminski won the ‘Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year’ category of the 2024 North East Apprenticeship Awards.
The awards, organised by National World, celebrate the achievements of some of the region’s most talented apprentices and the employers, colleges and training providers who provide those opportunities.
A panel of independent judges recognised the 22-year-old for his determination, proactive problem-solving skills, teamwork and leadership qualities demonstrated at college and at work.
Originally joining the Ord Road based timber windows and doors manufacturer in 2020 as a logistics assistant administrator, Rafal began an apprenticeship in order to pursue his passion for engineering.
This involved making a regular 140-mile round-trip commute from his home in Berwick to attend his day release course at Newcastle College.
He excelled in year 1 of his BTEC Level 3 Diploma in Advanced Manufacturing Engineering, specialising in Electric Mechanical elements, consistently achieving distinctions across all subjects.
Rafal’s aptitude and positive approach to his work have also won him the respect of his colleagues at Allan Brothers, where his role involves maintaining, testing, and repairing mechanical/electrical equipment and monitoring its daily performance across all departments within the facility.
A delighted Rafal said: “I’m so happy to have won this award. This apprenticeship has improved my skills hugely and everyone at Allan Brothers and Newcastle College has been incredibly supportive.
"My goal now is to deepen my understanding of the infrastructure of the machines, be more versatile in the workplace and advance my career at Allan Brothers.”
Morten Bach Valsted, managing director of Allan Brothers said: “We are so proud of Rafal’s achievement. Since joining the engineering maintenance team, he has proved himself to be a very competent team player, who enjoys taking on responsibility and solving problems. He is a valued member of our team with a great future ahead of him.”
Allan Brothers is considered to be the UK’s longest established joinery specialist, originally dating back to 1811.
The company has 87 employees and produces a wide range of customised timber and Alu Clad windows and doors for the new build, home improvement and general specification/architectural markets.
