Poster for the Living Heritage Fund, from Create Berwick.

The Living Heritage Festivals programme is offering grants of up to £9,000 to support creative projects that showcase the region’s heritage as part of the Create Berwick scheme.

Northumberland County Council is investing in a Culture and Creative Zone (CCZ) in Berwick-upon-Tweed to support cultural growth, with support from the North East Combined Authority.

Create Berwick is one of three CCZs that will support creative-led regeneration projects until 2027. The initiative seeks to deliver cultural activities that engage residents, create employment for creatives and attract new audiences.

The Living Heritage includes oral traditions, performing arts, social practices, festive events, traditional crafts and knowledge passed through generations which reflect the unique culture of a community and are integral to its identity.

Darren Holleywell, Berwick CCZ project officer, said: “Supporting Berwick-upon-Tweed’s heritage is about more than preserving historic buildings or artefacts; it’s about honouring the town’s rich and unique past, celebrating its role in shaping history and fostering a sense of pride and identity for the community.

“By protecting and investing in this heritage, we ensure that future generations can connect with the stories, traditions and culture that make Berwick-upon-Tweed a truly special place, while also creating opportunities for education, tourism and economic growth.

“Create Berwick is delighted to be able to work alongside the abundance of Berwick’s creative community with the Living Heritage fund.”

The grant scheme will be open to applications from producers, curators and creative practitioners interested in collaborating with living heritage festival groups and vice versa.

Application forms must be sent to [email protected] by January 31.