The planning process to retain part of Berwick Infirmary’s bell tower building will begin soon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ahead of an application being submitted shortly, Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust has set out why it will seek to make changes – with plans to replace the buildings that are attached to bell tower itself with landscaped gardens and much-needed car parking for patients and visitors. Affordability is a key consideration.

But it has described its decision as a “positive” as the tower “could remain as part of the Berwick skyline, as it has been for many years”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With works continuing on building the new Berwick Community Hospital, the trust has been engaging with a wide range of groups and individuals about the future of the bell tower – as it appreciates that it holds a strong emotional connection for some – with this section of the old building being at the main entrance to the new modern hospital.

A design image relating to the application that will be submitted shortly.

Northumbria Healthcare has stated that reports it has commissioned demonstrate that the bell tower section of the hospital building has limited use in terms of functional space and limited accessibility to the top floor.

The reports also detail that the cost of making sure the building is structurally sound, keeping the building in good repair and adapting it for any other use would be very expensive.

They conclude that it is unlikely a commercial developer would consider the re-use of the building due to many constraints and, in particular, the challenges involved in finding a functional commercial use within a busy operational hospital site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Damon Kent, managing director of Northumbria Healthcare Facilities Management, said: “We know what an emotive issue this is and that opinion is split in the town around whether the bell tower should be retained or not.

“This is understandable, as the tower has been a prominent feature on the Berwick skyline since 1874 and although it is not statutorily listed, we know it holds a strong emotional attachment for some.

“We would like to reassure everyone that we have been thorough in our consideration of the use of the bell tower building. As part of this we commissioned various reports to consider different factors including feasibility, cost and safety.

“The new hospital has been long awaited by many, and the site’s function must primarily focus on the delivery of healthcare and accessibility to healthcare. Any use of the bell tower cannot impact on this or restrain this in any way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To date, we have not received an official proposal for the use of the bell tower building that we believe is tangible, durable and that can be sustainably funded for a long period of time.

“After a significant amount of engagement and consideration, we have made the decision to apply to retain the central tower element of the bell tower building. This means the tower could remain as a landmark on the new hospital site and as part of the Berwick skyline, as it has been for many years.

“We believe that this is positive as from what we have heard in various discussions and forums, it is the tower that people would most like to retain on site and as part of the town’s skyline.”

The trust says the changes would create an attractive arrival space to the new hospital.