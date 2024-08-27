Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An application to film scenes for a Danny Boyle zombie film at a church in Morpeth has been refused.

Shooting for 28 Days Later has been taking place elsewhere in Northumberland this summer, with cast and crew being spotted on locations including in and around Rothbury.

It has now emerged that Morpeth Parish Church had been approached by the film company DNA Films to film scenes for it at St Mary’s Church in High Church and after it was discussed at a meeting of Morpeth PCC, a decision was made to go ahead with a ‘petition for faculty’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The faculty application’s petitioners included Rev Simon White, Rector of Morpeth, and Dr Andrew Mowat, Churchwarden, but it was turned down by ecclesiastical body the Consistory Court of the Diocese of Newcastle.

Inside St Mary's Church in Morpeth. Picture by Jane Coltman.

The court took into account the views of the Diocesan Advisory Committee, which stated in a document publicly available on the Church of England’s Online Faculty System that whilst ‘it fully supported the use of churches as spaces where creativity and the arts could be expressed, even where the theme covered difficult topics’, the ‘theological review of the (confidential) script by the Archdeacons highlighted that the content and language of the proposed scenes were disrespectful of Christian theology, doctrine and practice’ and so the committee believed it would be ‘inappropriate for the church to be used in this way’.

If approved, the document said there would have been a temporary (3-week) minor non-structural disruption to the building, which would have been restored fully afterwards.

It has been confirmed that 28 Years Later will star Cillian Murphy, Jodie Comer and other well-known actors.