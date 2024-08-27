Application to film scenes for 28 Years Later at St Mary’s Church in Morpeth is turned down
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Shooting for 28 Days Later has been taking place elsewhere in Northumberland this summer, with cast and crew being spotted on locations including in and around Rothbury.
It has now emerged that Morpeth Parish Church had been approached by the film company DNA Films to film scenes for it at St Mary’s Church in High Church and after it was discussed at a meeting of Morpeth PCC, a decision was made to go ahead with a ‘petition for faculty’.
The faculty application’s petitioners included Rev Simon White, Rector of Morpeth, and Dr Andrew Mowat, Churchwarden, but it was turned down by ecclesiastical body the Consistory Court of the Diocese of Newcastle.
The court took into account the views of the Diocesan Advisory Committee, which stated in a document publicly available on the Church of England’s Online Faculty System that whilst ‘it fully supported the use of churches as spaces where creativity and the arts could be expressed, even where the theme covered difficult topics’, the ‘theological review of the (confidential) script by the Archdeacons highlighted that the content and language of the proposed scenes were disrespectful of Christian theology, doctrine and practice’ and so the committee believed it would be ‘inappropriate for the church to be used in this way’.
If approved, the document said there would have been a temporary (3-week) minor non-structural disruption to the building, which would have been restored fully afterwards.
It has been confirmed that 28 Years Later will star Cillian Murphy, Jodie Comer and other well-known actors.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.