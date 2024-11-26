Plans to make changes to the interior of Berwick Town Hall include improving accessibility in the building.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The listed building consent application by the trust that owns the hall has been described in the design, access, planning and heritage statement as making “minor alterations” to the building, but it does involve a passenger lift, platform lift in the ante room, side door access ramp and reinstatement of Victorian side stair, as well as internal alterations including relocation of the cafe, cafe kitchen and toilets, and some works to fire doors.

The Town Hall serves as a civic meeting place, wedding and events venue, and consists of three main floor levels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement also includes the following: “The current proposal is to reverse the 1970s alterations, restoring the staircase to its Victorian format and, in response to a 2022 access audit by Access & Inclusion by Design Ltd, to fit a passenger lift in the central void.

Berwick Town Hall.

“This lift will serve all three floors, the car rising and descending within a glazed shaft. The car will be big enough to accommodate a wheelchair used with an attendant, otherwise six persons.

“It is also appropriate to mention the proposal for a platform lift to carry wheelchair users up three steps from the ante room to the council chamber.

“The proposal to reinstate the staircase does away with the Gents WCs on the ground floor and the single Ladies WC on the middle floor.

“A new suite comprising four Ladies WCs, two Gents WCs and three urinals, and an accessible unisex WC, all to serve the Town Hall, is proposed in the lower storey.”